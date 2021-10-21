DANVILLE — Holiday Happenings has been canceled for 2021 due to the surge in COVID cases in the community, according to the event committee.
In a news release provided Wednesday, committee members said the safety of guests and the community were a top concern. Reimbursements for ticket sales will be distributed and sponsors will be contacted soon, they said.
Plans are already underway for the return of the event on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Pine Barn Inn.
Michael and Joanne Benjamin, the 2021 Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service winners will be honored at the 2022 event.
Through partnership with the Community Giving Foundation: Danville, proceeds from Holiday Happenings benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund to meet current needs in the Danville community. Donations are accepted year-round for this fund online at csgiving.org (click “donate”) or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation.
