MIFFLINBURG — After years of missing the annual Christmas market, Erica McElroy made it a point to come to the 32nd annual event in Mifflinburg on Saturday.
On the last day of the festival, McElroy traveled from Danville and brought her son Wallace, 7, and his friend Bella Gabrielsen to partake in the food and entertainment.
“I’ve wanted to come for the last 10 years, but I missed it for some reason or another each year,” said McElroy. “I said that this is the year I was getting here.”
She said she liked the history and the food. Bella agreed about the food and Wallace agreed about the history.
“I liked looking at the museums,” said Wallace.
They had stopped in the entertainment area and had balloon animals made by Hilby, of Skinny German Juggle Boys.
The Simcox family from Port Trevorton said they came because they can relate to the German heritage, being part-German.
“It’s festive,” said Makayla Barge, the daughter of Teresa and Darren Simcox. “It’s cute.”
Anson Reitenbach, of Lewisburg, came with his daughter Allura Reitenbach, 9, and friends Letitia Sampsell, of Lewisburg, and her daughter Linly Sampsell, 9. The nine-year-olds are best friends.
“I liked seeing Santa,” said Allura. “I told him what I want for Christmas. It’s as long as Santa’s list.”
Saturday was the last day of the three-day event. It featured music and entertainment, a Marionette show from Kinder World, school choirs, and at least 100 food and craft vendors.
The 2020 event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
An estimated 10,000 visitors came for the authentic German market — billed as the oldest authentic outdoor market of its kind in the U.S. This year’s theme was The City of Cologne and the Three Kings. Cologne, Germany, is home to one of Europe’s largest cathedrals, Kölner Dom, which houses the relics of the Three Kings in a gold-gilded shrine.