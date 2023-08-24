LEWISBURG — Imagine if singing brought you joy and peace, but it also became something you had to do to entertain the very people who were imprisoning and threatening the life of the people you loved.
That was the situation David Wisnia found himself in when, as a teenage singing star in Poland, he was transported to the Auschwitz death camp. His story will be told in “How Saba Kept Singing” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Campus Theatre.
Following the film will be a live performance by his grandson, award-winning singer and songwriter Avi Wisnia, after which he and Bucknell Rabbi Jessica Goldberg will answer questions from the audience.
Avi learned his grandfather’s story in small snippets, mostly during David’s final years.
“My grandfather would never want to speak about emotions or how he was feeling, in general,” said Avi, 40, who lives in Philadelphia. “When he came to the United States he didn’t ever speak about the Holocaust or what happened to him.”
Barbara Spaventa, board member for the Campus Theatre, met David at the Central Pennsylvania World War II Roundtable, in Hummelstown. He had been on one of the first transports to Auschwitz, where at the age of 14 or 15 he was forced to build the crematoriums. But the Nazi guards also wanted entertainment, and David’s fellow prisoners had heard him on the radio as a seven-year-old.
“When they asked who can sing, everyone pointed to David,” Spaventa said. “It was his voice that saved his life.”
For the next two and a half years, he sang for the Nazis while witnessing the horrors of the death camp. When the Russian army was bearing down on the camp, guards marched thousands of prisoners to Dachau, where people were worked and starved to death. Somehow, David managed to escape and ran until he met up with the 101st Airborne Division and became a member of the Screaming Eagles, which was why he attended the roundtable in Hummelstown.
Spaventa invited David to serve as the grand marshal of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade in 2017.
“David was a very patriotic person and felt so grateful for the United States and the freedoms he found here,” Spaventa said, adding that he sang the National Anthem at the Screaming Eagles convention and is still remembered for his role in the Lewisburg parade. He was impressed when people stood and saluted him.
“He touched so many lives, and he was also touched by our region,” Spaventa said. “He said, ‘I’ve never seen such a patriotic community.’”
Learning more
In Auschwitz, David wrote a song for the prisoners. Before they were marched to Dachau, a man wrote the words down, and the song is now in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“Avi translated it from Polish into English and will sing that song on Sunday,” Spaventa said.
Another “privileged” prisoner, Helen “Tzippi” Spitzer, drew maps of Auschwitz for the guards. She and David fell in love, Spaventa said. Through Avi’s research years later, David and Helen were reunited in a nursing facility where she lived. She was 101 years old and died shortly afterward. “How Saba Kept Singing” shows how she helped David stay alive.
Avi learned things like this especially when he and David eventually toured together. Before that, Avi balanced his curiosity with respect for his grandfather’s reticence.
“I was afraid to ask him very probing questions, afraid to see if things still affected him,” Avi said.
After college, Avi’s own career blossomed. He recently released his newest studio album, “Catching Leaves.” He performs in venues around the world, including Japan, Poland and Brazil. He helped launch the Philly Songwriters Circle and organized the annual No Brainer Benefit Concerts to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.
When he toured with David, he found himself “going on the road with my 90-year-old grandfather.
“It was really amazing because we got to spend a lot of time together,” Avi said, “getting to share that music with him and getting to hear his story more.”
“How Saba Kept Singing” is directed by Sara Taksler and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. It has been shown in a number of venues, including on PBS. Avi hopes to give it a wide viewing.
“My grandfather is a really amazing character, and you get to know him and understand and comprehend the Holocaust,” Avi said. “There was a lot of sadness and tragedy, but also love and warmth and humor.”
A component of The Campus Theatre's mission is to educate through the art of film, said Michael Conard, programming director at the theater.
“Obviously most, if not all, of us have learned something about the Holocaust, but this goes so much deeper than that to tell a story about family and love in the face of something so horrible,” he said. “I think it also helps to really humanize something as horrific as the Holocaust by giving everyone a chance to learn the story of someone who sadly had to live through it, but in the end found a way to find something beautiful in something so tragic.”
“This movie is so we don’t forget,” Spaventa said. “David felt life was a blessing. He was just a beautiful person.”
Tickets are $5 thanks to sponsors: The Rieders Foundation, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, CommUnity Zone, Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee and Black Dog Jewelers. Donations to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation will be gratefully accepted. For more information, visit www.aviwisnia.com.
