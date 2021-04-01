The Rev. Jason Clapper has led Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville for almost 20 months already, but he will lead his first in-person Easter service this weekend.
While Clapper will have parishioners in the pews for Sunday’s service, many will be returning to church for the first time since the pandemic swept across the globe last year. Easter services — among the most attended of the year — and family gatherings were the first significant events impacted by the spread of COVID-19 a year ago.
The confluence of religious holidays of many faiths occurs in a brighter mood than a year ago. The Christian Holy Week began on Sunday with Palm Sunday, and continues through Maundy Thursday today, Good Friday and then Easter Sunday. Jews are observing Passover, and Muslims will enter the holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.
For Christians across the United States, Easter services on Sunday will reflect an extra measure of joy as the nation experiences rising optimism after a year of pandemic. Even if still observing restrictions, many churches may draw the largest numbers of in-person worshippers in months.
“Scripture calls us to gather and worship together,” said Justin Troup, executive pastor at Harvest Church in Mifflinburg. “The resurrection of Christ is what our faith is built around.”
“It means so much to have people back in our church,” said Clapper, who became pastor at Grove in September 2019. “In some ways, the symbolism is perfect. Easter is about resurrection and a new life and this Easter feels like a new life. You can see the excitement in people’s faces. Many of them are happy to be returning to church.”
Both Grove and Harvest churches did not have in-person services at Easter a year ago. Both, along with dozens of other churches in the Valley, will have both in-person and online services this week.
At Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, Pastor James Plank anticipates dozens of people for in-person services, including their sunrise service at Mount Pisgah, and a drive-in service on Sunday. The annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Mount Pisgah Altar on Route 235 just outside of Beaver Springs will begin at 6:30 a.m.
Later Sunday, at the church facility in Beavertown, services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., both indoors and a drive-in service. All services will be streamed online.
“We have a full schedule, but for those who are at risk or still have concerns we have the drive-in Easter service,” Plank said. “We are excited. We all have great hope this Easter season.”
Back open
Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will lead in-person and online services from Saint Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg beginning today. A Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight, followed by a Good Friday service at noon, the Easter Vigil on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Easter Mass on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All of the services can be viewed live on the diocese’s YouTube channel.
Last year at this time, churches in the Diocese of Harrisburg were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Catholic churches are open for in-person worship, and mitigation measures are made by local parishes.
At Grove, those attending services in recent weeks have been asked to pre-register so church leaders can get a feel for how many will be attending. The church held services outside in the fall until the weather turned cold. The church, with social distancing, holds about 75. Regular services have had about 40, Clapper said, with about 60 attending on Palm Sunday.
“We have a number of younger families, medical professionals and we really feel like people were knocking on the door to get back in,” Clapper said.
Last Easter, Harvest’s service was only online. This year, there will be two online services on Sunday — 9 and 11 a.m. — along with three in-person services at 8 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. Troup said their average attendance across all services on Sundays is close to 1,000, which is why church leaders created the two online masses for those still not comfortable attending in person.
“We have made the decision that is important for us to gather in person,” Troup said after the church was closed from March to June last year.
Stay safe
Continued weariness among the public is no excuse to break from health-safety recommendations meant to thwart the spread of COVID-19, a Geisinger family doctor says, especially with case counts trending upward and Easter on the horizon.
Dr. Michael DuBartell, who practices at the Geisinger Clinic in Millville, advises everyone to remain vigilant with the protocol that’s become standard the past 12 months: wear masks, maintain social distance, practice good hand hygiene. Yes, he said, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.
“It’s a new virus. We have a year of experience with it. You don’t know everything about a virus in one year,” DuBartell said before referring to scientific research underway. “It appears vaccinated people are probably not passing the virus but we don’t know that 100 percent. When you’re talking of something potentially deadly, it’s always best to be cautious.”
As of Wednesday, the state administered 5,154,718 vaccine doses with 1,830,605 residents fully vaccinated.
For those not vaccinated, DuBartell said people should follow recommendations the same as they did during the winter holidays. He said people should celebrate in small gatherings only with those living together. And, he said, they should register to be vaccinated when they’re eligible.
Vaccinated persons can join but should maintain caution, he said, like wearing masks. Someone who’s been fully vaccinated, a grandparent, for example, should visit individual houses rather than having full gatherings of loved ones under one roof, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance this month to recommend fully vaccinated persons can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated persons without masks. Fully vaccinated persons can gather with unvaccinated persons from a single household and not wear masks, the CDC recommends, unless someone there is particularly at risk to COVID-19.
For religious gatherings this Easter, DuBartell recommends places of worship remain vigilant, too, and asks those attending services to follow established protocols.
“Part of religious celebrations is community and gathering. We all understand that. At the same time, those are the conditions that favor the transmission of the virus,” DuBartell said.
“It’s tough. Everybody’s tired of this. They want to get together. We see this every time, as people let their guard down we see spikes,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.