In this image released by ABC, contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings appear on the set of "Jeopardy!" in Los Angeles. The all-time top money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.