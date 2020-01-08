In the second night of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, James Holzhauer won with a total of $82,414, followed by Ken Jennings with $57,400. Brad Rutter came in last with $14,400.
Jennings won the first day of the tournament, earning a combined total of $63,400 in the double matches. Holzhauer was in second place and Rutter ended the night in third. The primetime event will continue until one champion has won three nights.
“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will continue Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.