In this image released by ABC, contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings appear on the set of "Jeopardy!" in Los Angeles. The all-time top money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

In the second night of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, James Holzhauer won with a total of $82,414, followed by  Ken Jennings with $57,400. Brad Rutter came in last with $14,400.

Jennings won the first day of the tournament, earning a combined total of $63,400 in the double matches. Holzhauer was in second place and Rutter ended the night in third. The primetime event will continue until one champion has won three nights.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will continue Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

