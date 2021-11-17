MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg home sustained severe damages but a borough couple asleep inside when a fire broke out escaped safely early Wednesday morning.
David and Angela Hendricks awoke to the smell of smoke spreading inside their single home at 318 Thompson St. and fled to safety as flames spread from a wood stove and through the first and second floors, according to Deputy Chief Andrew Schnure of Mifflinburg Hose Company.
One of the couple’s pet dogs escaped but another died in the fire, he said.
Central Susquehanna Regional 911 dispatched first responders at 5:26 a.m. for a working house fire. An officer with the Mifflinburg Police Department confirmed the fire and that the occupants escaped.
“When I pulled up there was a lot of smoke,” Schnure said.
Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly stepped onto the home’s front porch, walked through the front door and saw flames spreading front to back, Schnure said.
Firefighters mounted an interior attack, pulling a fire hose through the front door and dousing flames behind the wood stove. That was knocked down quickly, he said, but flames were already spreading through the walls to the second floor.
The fire burned through the walls, exposing the interior and badly damaging the bedroom immediately above the room where the wood stove is located, Schnure said. That’s where most of the fire damage occurred, he said.
A supply line was established with Mifflinburg’s first engine on scene at the hydrant at Third and Thompson streets. Two hose lines in all were pulled into the home — the first one redirected to the second floor and another to the attic. A third hose line remained trained on the exterior. Firefighters used a ladder truck to access the roof to cut a hole and ventilate the structure.
Schnure said it took about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. Firefighters cleared the scene in about two hours total.
The fire caused significant damage to the home and repairs are necessary for anyone to move back in, Schnure said. The Hendrickses were planning to stay with relatives and were to receive help from the American Red Cross, he said.
The cause of the fire is likely accidental.
“It looked like it most definitely started at the wood stove and went up through the walls into the second floor,” Schnure said.
There were no injuries reported and the response from the volunteers was strong, he said.
“We probably had at least 25 (firefighters) from our department,” Schnure said.
Members of New Berlin and Penns Creek fire companies assisted at the scene.