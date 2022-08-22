All occupants escaped a house along Myrtle Street in Milton as it was engulfed in flames early this morning, according to reports.
The fire broke out just around 4 a.m. along the 100 block Myrtle Street. Initial reports from emergency radio communication said individuals were entrapped in the structure.
Firefighters from across the region were called to the scene. The two-story home was heavily damaged with the first floor fully engulfed when firefighters first responded, according to reports.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they are available.