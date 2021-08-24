SHAMOKIN — On this Sept. 11 Day of Service and Remembrance, The Greater Susquehanna United Way, American Red Cross Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter, and The Arc, Susquehanna Valley will join hundreds of community organizations across the country in turning a day of tragedy into a day of service.
These volunteer efforts will pay tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, as well as honor the first responders and the many others who have risen in service to defend freedom.
Volunteers will be distributing home fire preparedness kits and fire alarm installations to community members. Two events will take place: On Sept. 10 in Shamokin, and Sept. 18, in Mount Carmel. Interested community members are invited to sign-up at: https://tinyurl.com/vp5st9kw or on the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.
The 9/11 Day of Service volunteer events will focus on emergency preparedness, developing and implementing solutions that ensure that children and adults with limited resources are able to receive the help they need should calamity strike. Volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities will work alongside volunteers without disabilities to inform others about the need for disaster preparedness that includes all members of communities.
