UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will offer a series of home food preservation webinars throughout the summer and fall on topics such as pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning and pickling. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website. You must register to attend the webinars.
The upcoming webinars include:
July 27, Home Food Preservation: Water Bath Canning, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Aug. 4, Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salads, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Aug. 17, Home Food Preservation: Freezing Foods, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Aug. 25, Home Food Preservation: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Sept. 19, Home food Preservation: Drying Foods, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Oct. 4, Home Food Preservation: Wild Game, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Oct. 25, Home Food Preservation: Charcuterie Accompaniments, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Several fact sheets about home food preservation also are available on the Penn State Extension website, extension.psu.edu.
Those who prefer a printed book can purchase “Preserving Food at Home Resource Guide,” a compilation of fact sheets; research-based guidelines for safely canning, freezing and drying food at home; and nutrition and storage information.