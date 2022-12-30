Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of Did You Know stories looking at interesting things, facts and people from the Valley’s history that may surprise some residents.
SELINSGROVE — Snyder County is named for three-term Pennsylvania Gov. Simon Snyder who served from December 1808 to December 1817, years after opening a gristmill in Selinsgrove.
Snyder moved to the borough in 1784 at the age of 25, working with his brother-in-law, Anthony Selins, who founded Selinsgrove three years later.
He began his political career there as a justice of the peace.
The home Snyder built in downtown Selinsgrove in 1816 still stands at 119 N. Market, joined by a former rectory built in 1780 at 123 N. Market St. More than two centuries later the home is still known as the Governor Snyder Mansion and is listed on the National Historic Registry.
The building is owned by Heather McNabb and Steven Leason, who have operated Selins’ Grove Brewing Company in the lower level of the mansion since 1996.
They are selling the entire property, which includes the tavern with an original fireplace, commercial spaces and a large apartment.
Owning the property has been “a huge honor,” McNabb has said. “I feel like it’s our responsibility to take good care of it and make sure it gets passed onto the next owners well maintained and as intact as possible.”
The two-and-a-half story stone house built of native limestone remained in the Snyder family for years after, until 1864. A fire in downtown Selinsgrove destroyed many buildings but only damaged the mansion’s roof and a side porch, according to historical records.
“I think the significance of the building is lost on a lot of people,” said Selinsgrove history buff Charles “Bo” Fasold.
Born in Lancaster on Nov. 5, 1759, Snyder was the son of Anthony and Mary Elizabeth Knippenberg Snyder. He was elected Pennsylvania’s third governor in 1808 and re-elected in 1811 and 1814, guiding the commonwealth through the War of 1812.
He was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 1819, but died that same month of typhoid fever at age 60 in Selinsgrove.
Snyder is buried in a grave marked by a monument in his honor in the cemetery behind the Sharon Lutheran Church in the borough.
According to Fasold’s research, the monument was put in place in 1885 and Gov. Robert Pattison and two former governors, Andrew Gregg Curtin and John Hartranft, traveled to Selinsgrove for the unveiling of the 14-foot tall bronze and granite statue.
Simon Cameron of Harrisburg, the first secretary of war under President Abraham Lincoln, also attended the event with several other dignitaries, Fasold said.
About a decade ago, a group led by Emily Johnson raised thousands of dollars to restore the monument.