DANVILLE — Montour is one among many counties across the commonwealth that have applied for grant funding to aid in home repairs for those with predominately low to moderate income. Currently, the county has more need than money, according to Teri Provost, Director of Housing Rehabilitation at SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
In a public hearing regarding the home repair program earlier this week, Provost said the county plans to apply for $300,000 from the federally funded HOME Program of Housing Rehabilitation Funds.
Residents can apply through SEDA-COG to have their homes repaired using these funds. Each approved house will have a $50,000 cap in funding, Provost said.
With this cap in place, the funds should be able to go towards repairs of seven houses, although Provost indicated SEDA-COG has already received ten or more applications.
Provost said the county will have the chance to apply for the funds again if the $300,000 in insufficient. "If the county gets through the $300,000 in two years, we can apply again," she said.
Contractors can be pre-approved to do work through the program by contacting SEDA-COG at 570-524-5491. "Contractors must be registered with the Attorney General and be insured," Provost said. "If they have lead certifications, that is a major plus."
SEDA-COG is accepting comments on the program until the close of business Friday, Sept. 1. County Commissioner Ken Holdren said the board will vote on the formal resolution at the commissioners' meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Applications for grant funds will remain open until Sept. 15.