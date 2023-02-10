SUNBURY — A homeless man could spend up to 20 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of an October 2020 robbery at the VP Racing gas station in the southern end of Sunbury.
Jamie Giffin, 44, who Sunbury Police said was living in a tent in the south end of Sunbury, was found guilty by a Northumberland County jury in less than an hour of seven charges including felony robbery, following the Oct. 21, 2020 incident.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger prosecuted the case.
Zenzinger told the jury that Giffin's actions on the night of the incident could have led to serious injuries to law enforcement or members of the public after the man brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded to troopers he wanted the situation to end with "suicide by cop."
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Giffin entered the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, stole cash and fled the scene.
Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli responded to the scene and said he encountered a male fitting the description of Giffin and ordered Giffin to surrender.
Giffin continued to flee and made his way to the nearby parking lot of the Weis corporate office. There, police say Giffin encountered a state trooper who also gave Giffin commands before deploying a Taser. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Giffin fell to the ground and police observed what appeared to be a handgun, according to court documents. Giffin began to point the handgun at officers when a second trooper fired a shot in the direction of Giffin, police said.
Tamborelli approached Giffin and kicked the handgun out of the way, according to police. Giffin then began to get back to his feet but was taken into custody by several officers, police said.
A backpack discovered near Giffin had a bullet hole through it and a liquid seeping through the hole from the bag, police said.
Troopers involved in the case were cleared by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz after a final report said troopers acted appropriately.
"I appreciate and respect the decision of the jury after they deliberated the facts of the case," Zenzinger said.
Matulewicz praised Zenzinger for her efforts during the one-day trial.
"First Assistant District Attorney (Robyn) Zenzinger is meticulous and fully prepared for every court proceeding," he said. "She did a phenomenal job today as usual and was able to secure two first degree felony convictions along with the other charges, which is a huge accomplishment. I also want to say police did a great job investigating this incident."
Giffin's attorney, Special Conflicts Counselor Michael O'Donnell, said all defendants have the right to a trial.
"It's every defendant's right to have a trial by their peers, whether it's in their best interest or not," he said.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones proceeded over the trial and will sentence Giffin at a later date.
Giffin remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.