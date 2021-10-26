MILTON — A father's passion for holiday decor was passed along to Geo Connolly in Milton.
For the Halloween season, Connolly and his wife Brook decorated their home at 64 Old Route 45 that they have dubbed the Octagon Farmette, a home built in 1855. Connolly said his late father inspired his passion.
"My dad (George Connolly) is the reason we started it," he said. "He's no longer here. I hope he's looking down smiling. The road is packed every night. People stop, take pictures. The kids are hootin' and hollerin'."
Connolly estimates he has about 80 items set up around the property, including blow molds, strobe lights and other decorations.
Many of the decorations are homemade from fake body bags to wooden coffins to metal meat grinders. The windows are adorned with caution tape, boards and skeletons. The cemetery has names including "Yule B. Sorree" and "Myra Grets."
The first display ever placed on the property six years ago is a scene from "Silent Hill," a horror video game and movie franchise. It shows a nurse and two patients. It features a wooden shed, a patient bed and a wheelchair.
Halloween is not the only season they go all out for. For the last 18 years, Connolly would dress up in the pre-pandemic era as Santa and visit residents in nursing homes. He has also decorated his house with dozens of displays and 50,000 lights. This year, they plan to invite the public on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 to tour his property and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"Halloween is more our cup (of tea) but we do Christmas because of the children," said Connolly.
In Sunbury, self-described lover of horror movies Felicia Reichner decorates her home at 448 Second St., as well as her neighbor's home, with spooky skeletons, hanging body parts and spiders. It's inspired by "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Her landscaping is mixed with bones, she put up purple lights to look like eyes, and there's a ghost lit up inside a coffin.
"I love horror movies," she said. "I love that people get to go out (on Halloween) and pretend to be something they're not. Halloween is my favorite time of year."
April Polomoski, of Mount Carmel, said her home and many others on Hickory Street are decorated this year.
"I go all out for Halloween and Christmas," she said.
She moved into the home three years ago and used the big wraparound porch to put up mummies, witches, skeletons, Frankenstein — at least 11 larger animatronic figures. There are purple lights strung up, a ghost that flickers on and off, and projectors that put bats and ghosts on the side of the house.
"I have always loved to decorate," she said. "When I moved here, I got 700 trick or treaters. I do it for them. And I keep adding on."