KULPMONT — A duplex was badly damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon in Kulpmont.
Damage to the rear and front of the home, along with damage to adjacent homes could be seen from the street as firefighters worked at the scene.
According to public 911 radio communications, there was a porch fire in the 500 block that spread to other buildings, prompting the call for a second alarm.
Firefighters accessed fire hydrants and were running lines in the area of the fire. Fire police were called to aid with directing traffic.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.