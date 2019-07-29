Homes boarded up in Shamokin: 'Clean and seal' by national guard at 18 properties

SHAMOKIN — Windows and doors of blighted properties in Shamokin were boarded up by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Monday.

A combined 18 properties will be sealed through Wednesday as part of the Guard's "Clean and Seal" program, according to Staff Sgt. Kevin Gendall. Properties are located on the following streets: Seventh, Diamond, Coal, Bear Valley Avenue, Franklin, Shamokin, Spurzheim and Dewart. Seven homes were boarded up on Monday.

The program, an initiative of the National Guard's Counterdrug Joint Task Force, aims to keep trespassers and drug users out of the buildings.