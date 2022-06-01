breaking news logo

Multiple homes were damaged during an early morning fire along Wheatley Avenue in Northumberland early this morning.

The first call for the fire at 667 Wheatley Ave. came in at 1:43 a.m. and a second alarm was called shortly after 2 a.m. after the fire spread to adjacent homes.

According to emergency radio communications during the incident, all residents were evacuated safely from their homes. 

About a dozen fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Crews from Montour County were dismissed after 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.

Trending Video