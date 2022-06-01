Multiple homes were damaged during an early morning fire along Wheatley Avenue in Northumberland early this morning.
The first call for the fire at 667 Wheatley Ave. came in at 1:43 a.m. and a second alarm was called shortly after 2 a.m. after the fire spread to adjacent homes.
According to emergency radio communications during the incident, all residents were evacuated safely from their homes.
About a dozen fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Crews from Montour County were dismissed after 5 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.