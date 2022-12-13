MIDDLEBURG — Applications for homestead/farmstead exclusions are available until March 1, 2023, for residents in Snyder County.
The applications can be obtained in the Snyder County Assessment Office. Anyone received an application in the mail does not have an application on file or the status of their application has changed. Anyone who previously applied and whose residence has not changed does not need to apply again unless another application was received by mail.
Applications must be filed or postmarked by March 1, 2023. Anyone with questions or who want to check the status of their application can call 570-837-4220.
