NORTHUMBERLAND — The Hometown Hero Banners are back up in the borough of Northumberland.
Fifty-two banners, organized by 17857.org, are placed around King Street Park, Pineknotter Park and Downtown Northumberland in honor of veterans and community leaders in January after holiday banners are taken down. Communities like Sunbury and Milton also have the program.
"We saw them up in other communities, and people were asking about them," said Noelle Long, president of the 17857.org. "We thought it was a good idea. It's a nice way to honor people from Northumberland."
The first installation went up in King Street Park in May 2018. Additional expansions brought more banners on line poles on Queen Street from Second to Water streets, Front Street from King to Duke streets and Pineknotter Parks. The banner for the late Theodore “Dutch” VanKirk, who was the last surviving member of the Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, when he died in 2014, is displayed at the history museum.
"It is primarily for veterans," said Long. "We have few civic and community leaders, too."
Kimberly Grove, the daughter of the late Melvin L. Grove, said she and her family were presented with the banner for her father this past summer during the Northumberland 250th Birthday Bash. U.S. Air Force Sgt. Melvin Grove served between 1965 and 1968 during the Vietnam War Era.
"Having the banner is bittersweet," said Grove. "I'm grateful that we are able to honor him and his service to our country; especially since he was able to come back from Vietnam, and so many others were not. Sadly, the effects of Agent Orange that he suffered in Vietnam, were largely responsible for his health issues in the latter stages of his life and contributed to his death."
Melvin Groves was 76 when he died on June 13, 2019, at his home.
"All of that said, it gives me joy to drive by and see his picture on his banner," said Kimberly Grove. "I'm extremely proud of him and his service, but more than that, I'm proud of the man he was and I was honored to be his daughter."
The cost is $200 per banner. Once purchased by family or loved ones, there is no re-hanging fee each year, said Long.
Each banner features the individual's name, photo, branch of service or community contribution.
The banners in King Street Park and the museum are on permanent display. The ones in the downtown get taken down in November to make room for the Christmas banners and then returned to their positions in January, she said.
Long said there are no openings right now for new banners, but new spots may open in the future. She has a waiting list for new banners, she said.
Each banner batch gets its own dedication. Veteran Dick Simpson, of the Northumberland American Legion, has been the master of ceremonies for the events, she said.
Some banners include current Councilman Winston Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran; civic leader William Sabo; U.S. Navy veteran Jack Fasold; former police Chief Bruce Weirick; and former Mayor Gretchen Brosius.
The Milton Borough Council last week approved eight additional Hometown Heroes banners on light poles located in the municipal parking lot along Bound Avenue.
The Milton Rotary Club maintains the Hometown Heroes Banner Program in the borough downtown. The program honors COVID-19 essential workers and veterans (both living and deceased) and active-duty members of the armed forces.
The borough puts together the brackets for the banners and installs them, said borough manager Jess Novinger.
Hometown Heroes banners are displayed for a one-year period. If after being on display for one year the banners still look respectful, the banners may be displayed for a discounted price the following year. Community members and businesses can sponsor the cost of the banner at $200.