SHAMOKIN — Preliminary arraignments for accused killers Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp have been moved to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.
Burgess and Delcamp are accused of homicide in the child abuse death of Arabella Parker, 3, who died after being on life support for a month.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic had moved the proceedings to the Northumberland County Courthouse due to safety concerns. He made a similar change when Burgess first faced charges. He announced the dates were changed again on Monday.
Judge Hugh Jones will hear arguments about burial arrangements for the girl in the courthouse at 3:30 p.m. the same day. Arabella's father, Karl Parker refused to agree to funeral services prepared by Arabella's aunt, Mandy Delcamp Kegler, who was named the girl's legal guardian by the county court in November.
Parker is imprisoned at State Correctional Institute-Coal Township on robbery charges and may be unable to serve as an administrator to Arabella's estate. That would be up to a judge, according to the law. Parker was released from prison in 2018 but had a DUI charge which got his probation revoked.
State troopers say Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat Arabella on Oct. 10 so badly she needed part of her brain removed.
Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, the mother of Arabella, is charged as an accomplice in the homicide by trooper Brian Siebert and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. State police said the woman allowed her child to remain near Burgess even though she knew the abuse was taking place.
Both Burgess and Delcamp told Gembic last week after they were arraigned on the homicide charges that they intended to hire private attorneys to handle their cases.
Burgess said he had an attorney but refused to tell Gembic who it was that would be representing him.
Gembic revoked the bail on both Burgess and Delcamp and the pair is locked up without bail.
Burgess is in the Northumberland County Prison while Delcamp is being held at Snyder County Prison.