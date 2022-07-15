SUNBURY — A homicide charge against Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru will proceed to Northumberland County Court after the 23-year-old Sunbury man appeared in court Friday afternoon.
Uhuru is accused by Sunbury police of entering the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19 and getting into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the store.
Uhuru was led into a Northumberland County Courtroom by several county sheriff's and Sunbury police before he sat with his attorney Robert Hoffa, of Williamsport.
Jakes' family members packed one side of the courtroom, while friends and family members of Uhuru's sat behind him.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey heard the case and warned the audience to not react to anything they saw or heard during testimony.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen took the stand first and was questioned by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Bremigen played a video that shows Uhuru entering the store and grabbing a drink before Jakes enters the store and the two engage in words.
Jakes and Uhuru continue to engage in a conversation before Jakes throws a punch and Uhuru pulls out a weapon and shoots Jakes.
Uhuru then walks past Jakes, stops, and according to testimony from Jakes' sister, Charisma Jakes, who testified she was inside the store at the time of the shooting, Uhuru says, "I told you not to play with me."
The video shows Jakes getting shot and falling to the ground before emergency responders could get to him to help save his life.
County Coroner Jim Kelley testified Jakes was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m. at the scene.
Bremigen testified he spoke with Uhuru when Uhuru was captured outside of Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals days after the shooting.
Bremigen said Uhuru admitted to the shooting.
Hoffa argued there was not enough evidence of first-degree murder and Uhuru should also be allowed to get some sort of bail modification, but Toomey disagreed and sent all the charges to county court.
After Toomey's decision, the courtroom remained calm and police and the sheriff's department were able to guide the crowded courtroom outside without incident.
Uhuru’s father, Ajani Munsh-Uche Uhuru, 54, of Center Street, who is accused of felony hindering after officers said he attempted to conceal a vehicle his son was driving following the shooting, waived his preliminary hearing earlier this week.
The 23-year-old Uhuru is jailed at the Snyder County Prison without bail.
The younger Uhuru left the scene of the shooting in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.
When police pulled the vehicle over after it was spotted, officers discovered the older Uhuru driving, police said.