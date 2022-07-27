MILTON — Thomas Huffman, his wife Dorothy, and their nephew Kayden Koser stand accused of beating a 55-year-old man for at least five hours, carrying his lifeless body into the woods and burying him before returning to their lives for nearly two years.
All three appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Wednesday where the judge said there was enough evidence against them to send the charges to Northumberland County Court.
Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, appeared by video, Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, appeared by telephone, and their nephew Kayden Curtis Koser, 17, appeared in person before Diehl on charges filed by state police accusing them of beating Richard Leroy Jameson II to death in 2020 with fists and a wooden paddle. Police said they then buried Jameson in a wooded area behind the trailer the three lived in, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Some of the evidence provided to Diehl was testimony from an alleged eyewitness to the alleged murder and pictures of what troopers are saying are human remains that were discovered from a grave behind a trailer on a property located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown.
State police trooper James Nestico testified he received a phone call at the Milton barracks on July 11 from two women who claimed they spoke to another woman who said she witnessed a homicide.
Nestico was able to locate the woman, Debra Walker, who lived with the Huffmans for at least two years.
Walker testified she witnessed the Huffmans beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and their fists for at least five hours before he died from the injuries.
Walker said she was too weak to help Jameson and she sat in a vehicle while Thomas Huffman and Koser carried Jameson from the home to the woods.
The two returned from the woods about two hours later without Jameson, according to her testimony Wednesday. Walker said Koser struck Jameson with the paddle "on the butt."
Walker was cross-examined by public defender Laurie Pickle, who is representing Koser, and asked Walker if she saw her client allegedly strike the man anywhere else.
"No," Walker said. Walker said the alleged assault happened in March 2020. She said she didn't go to police because she was afraid of the Huffmans and she had nowhere else to live. She said she left the residence in June.
Nestico testified when he arrived at the property he spoke with Thomas Huffman, who is being represented by Sunbury attorney James Best.
Nestico said during an interview with Huffman he admitted to striking Jameson and said he wanted to go to the authorities but didn't, according to testimony.
According to testimony, Nestico set up a recorded call between Walker and Dorothy Huffman which was played during the hearing.
In the call, Dorothy Huffman could be heard telling Walker to watch what she was saying because they could all get in trouble.
When police were able to reach Dorothy Huffman and Koser, they were seen at Walker's hotel room in Lycoming County, according to testimony.
A club and a knife were found inside the vehicle they were in, according to testimony.
Nestico said Thomas Huffman took the trooper to the spot where Jameson was allegedly buried.
When troopers began to dig, they discovered the first alleged human bone in the ground about 30 yards from the spot Thomas Huffman showed them, Nestico said.
Investigators continued to dig and allegedly found human remains, which are being tested, police said.
According to testimony, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to police.
All three will now appear in county court.
During the proceedings, Thomas Huffman oftentimes put his hands over his head while he listened to the testimony. Koser sat near Pickle and repeatedly turned around to look at family members sitting inside Diehl's courtroom. None of the three made any statements during the proceedings.