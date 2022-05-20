SUNBURY — An argument inside the Penn Jersey Mart convenience store involving two men led to the shooting death of Kareem Jakes and the arrest warrant for Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru.
Uhuru, 23, who officers say is armed and dangerous, fled the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon that left Jakes, 30, dead. Dozens of police from several Valley municipalities raced through the city searching for Uhuru following the shooting at 4:15 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed with Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
In court documents, Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said when he and Cpl. Brad Slack arrived at the Fourth Street store the victim's sister told them Jakes was shot.
After entering the store, Bremigen said he saw Jakes on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds and bleeding, according to police. A store clerk and other employees said Uhuru pulled out a gun and shot Jakes, according to a criminal complaint.
Bremigen reviewed video surveillance footage from the store. He reported it showed Uhuru pulling into the parking lot of the store and walking inside. The video shoes Uhuru going to a cooler when he and Jakes engage in a conversation, according to police.
Uhuru is then seen standing in line when Jakes walks up and takes a "fighting stance," according to Bremigen in the criminal complaint. Bremigen said Jakes then struck Uhuru with his fist, and Uhuru then pulls out a handgun, points it at Jakes and fires several shots, according to the criminal complaint.
Uhuru then fled in a Blue BMW, according to the criminal complaint.
A search warrant was issued for Uhuru's home on Fairmount Avenue and other evidence was collected, police said.
Police received word the blue BMW was seen on Snydertown Road and was eventually pulled over on Reagan Street, across from the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, according to police.
Uhuru was not inside the vehicle, but police found Uhuru's father driving, police said. The man told police that his son called him and told him where the vehicle was parked and sent a map location of the area in Elysburg where the vehicle was parked, Bremigen wrote in the criminal complaint.
Uhuru is still on the run and faces felony criminal homicide and voluntary manslaughter. Anyone with information on Uhuru is asked to call Northumberland County 911.
By 7 p.m. on Thursday state police, along with several other Valley departments and a state police helicopter, were searching a wooded area off of Snydertown Road, in Elysburg, after police received word Uhuru may be in the area, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Several witnesses were interviewed by police at the department's headquarters Thursday night, Hare said.
"He needs to turn himself in," Hare said at press conference Thursday.
Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and Deputy Coroner Jim Gotlob, as well as the Americus Hose Company, state police, Shikellamy police and multiple Valley municipal police all assisted at the scene.