SUNBURY — Homicide charges against Jahrid Burgess, who is accused of beating 3-year-old Arabella Parker to death in October 2019, will proceed to trial following a nearly five-hour long pre-trial motion on Tuesday.
During the hearing, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, told a judge the 21-year-old Trevorton man, her ex-boyfriend, beat her daughter, dumped soda on her head and forced her to walk around with her hands in the air.
Delcamp is also accused by state police as an accomplice in the murder because police said she knew about the abuse and did not report it.
On Tuesday, Burgess, along with his public defender Richard Feudale, appeared in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor asking for the charge of homicide to be dismissed.
As Burgess sat at the defense table, Delcamp appeared by video from the Centre County Jail.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, started off the questioning by asking Delcamp if she was testifying because she was promised anything from police or the district attorney's office.
"No," she responded. "I am doing this because my daughter deserves justice."
Delcamp told Saylor Burgess beat her on four different occasions from July 2019 through October 2019.
She said Burgess would get angry and he would punch, kick and slap her in the face. Delcamp said he would make her sit on the bed while he decided what her punishment would be.
"He would pour soda over my head and spit in my face," she said. Burgess didn't stop at beating Delcamp, she said. "He dumped soda over Arabella's head and spit on her as well."
Delcamp admitted she lied to police in October 2019 while conducting an interview over how Arabella's injuries occurred. "I was scared of him (Burgess)," she said. "He told me if Arabella were to die to not worry about it because we would have another baby."
Arabella's sister, Amanda Parker, along with Arabella's aunt Mandy Kegler, sat in the courtroom during the testimony Tuesday.
"It's awful to relive all of this," Parker said. "We all just want justice for Arabella."
Kegler agreed. "To even hear any of this again is just awful," she said.
During cross-examination, Feudale asked Delcamp if prior to dating Burgess she and Arabella were living in a Milton home with a registered sex-offender.
"Yes," Delcamp responded.
Delcamp is being represented by attorney Michael O'Donnell, who previously said his client was in negotiations with the district attorney's office, but Matulewicz made it clear when he asked Delcamp if she was offered anything for her testimony.
"Nothing," she said
Delcamp testified Burgess picked up Arabella and threw the child three to four feet before Parker fell over and began to have a seizure.
Delcamp said Burgess would not let her call 911 and that it was nearly an hour later when the call was made.
Delcamp testified she, Burgess and Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, all agreed Willis would say she was in another room when Arabella began to have the seizure.
Willis was charged with lying to police.
Arresting trooper Brian Siebert testified and read from a doctor's report on Arabella, who had 44 injuries the day she was brought to the hospital in October 2019.
The report said Arabella had been suffering abuse and had injuries that were up to eight weeks old. The report said the child had to be in severe pain while not getting the injuries treated.
Delcamp testified Burgess would make Arabella walk around with her hands in the air after he hit the child to check to see if she had any injuries.
Matulewicz said there was enough evidence to go to trial and that his case was not built around Delcamp. He said Burgess admitted to hitting the child in a police video, which was played in court Tuesday. In the video, Burgess admitted to troopers he hit the child and threw her to the ground.
The Oct. 10, 2019, incident left Arabella beaten so badly doctors had to remove part of her brain.
Arabella remained in critical condition until she died of her injuries on Nov. 22, 2019.
Burgess claimed in a prison interview with The Daily Item that he did strike the child and Delcamp on occasion because they "did not follow the rules." He said he did not beat the child to death.
Burgess throughout the hearing continued to speak with Fuedale, took notes and watched his own video confession before Saylor ruled there was enough evidence to keep the charge of homicide.
Feudale said there would be some other pre-trial motions filed before a jury would be picked for trial.
Matulewicz said he is ready to proceed to trial.