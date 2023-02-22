SUNBURY — A Jersey Shore man charged with homicide is seeking a new attorney following a brief hearing in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday.
President Judge Paige Rosini granted leave to defense attorney Eric Winter, of Blandon, to withdraw as counsel for Robert Harow, 43, of Jersey Shore. Harrow did not object to the motion.
The charges stem from a crash on Nov. 15, 2021, in Northumberland that claimed the life of 78-year-old Charles Lehman, of Sunbury. Police say Harrow operated the vehicle that struck another vehicle and killed Charles Lehman during an accident at Duke and Fourth streets.
Lehman died Dec. 3, 2021. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma as a result of the injuries Lehman suffered from the crash, according to court documents.
Witnesses said and video footage show Harrow was allegedly speeding and did not appear as if he was going to stop, police said.
Harrow is facing charges of homicide as well as a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter and two summary counts of careless driving and speeding.
Harrow is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
