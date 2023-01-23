SUNBURY — A Shamokin man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle will serve seven to 14 years in state prison.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh A. Jones on Jan. 6 ordered Miguel Torres, 26, of Shamokin, to serve the state prison sentence followed by three years of probation. He also ordered Torres to pay $200 in fines plus court costs and fees.
Torres pleaded guilty to a felony of homicide by vehicle while DUI and a misdemeanor DUI charge.
The January 2020 accident claimed the life of Sharon Adams, 66, of Shamokin. The crash occurred at Mulberry and Market streets in Shamokin. Police said Torres had THC in his system during the incident.