SELINSGROVE — Magisterial District Judge John Reed granted a continuance Wednesday to Myrle Miller, 76, of Winfield, who’s charged in Snyder County with illegal possession of a firearm.
The long rifle belonged to her late husband, John W. Nichols, according to arrest papers. The charge resulted from the investigation leading to Miller’s homicide arrest in Union County for allegedly fatally poisoning Nichols.
Miller was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday on the count, and that hearing is now postponed as she seeks an attorney, Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said.
Miller was previously granted a continuance by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, in the homicide case. She was to appear before Mensch on Tuesday.
New hearing dates in both cases are not yet set.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO