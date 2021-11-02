DANVILLE — The Florida woman accused in the knife slaying of an elderly Cooper Township man in July of 2020 will remain hospitalized at Torrance State Hospital because she is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled this week.
Montour County Judge Gary Norton ruled that Kathleen Susan Reed currently is unfit for trial following a conference call on Monday with Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis and Reed's public defender, attorney Michael Dennehy. The judge ruled that Reed should remain hospitalized for up to a year. The facility, though, must re-evaluate her and issue a report to the court no later than next August, Mattis said on Tuesday.
"She's going to remain committed to the psychiatric facility in an attempt at restoring competency," Mattis said. "The commonwealth is not considering dropping the charges this time. I intend to wait and review the next report.
"If, in the future, charges are withdrawn — and I'm not saying that's where we are now — there's always the possibility to refile (if she regains competency)."
Reed, 38, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is accused in the July 21, 2020 death of Walter John Ditzler, 83, in his 1621 Bloom Road home. State police arrested Reed about 9 hours later in Centre County after she was found in Ditzler’s car. Troopers had received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at a gas station in Centre County.
Norton, in a November 2020 hearing, declared Reed incompetent to stand trial. He ordered her to undergo up to 60 days of involuntary mental health treatment at Torrance State Hospital, Westmoreland County, to gain competency.
During that competency hearing, via video feed from the Columbia County Prison, Reed talked non-stop, asking the judge if he was following military procedure and refusing to sit down or answer questions. Norton and Dennehy continued with the proceeding and ignored Reed’s rambling as she asked the judge for his military ID and continued speaking erratically about military procedure. Reed never served in the military.
After Norton declared Reed incompetent, Reed said she declared the judge incompetent.
Dennehy's petition for incompetency stated that Dr. Richard E. Fishbein, a psychiatrist at Nesbitt Hospital, in Kingston, Luzerne County, examined Reed and supported the incompetency status. By February, she still had not been sent to Torrance because there was a waiting list. Dennehy said at the time the delay was due to the shortage of forensic mental health facilities in the state.
She was later admitted and underwent an evaluation on June 16. In July, Norton ordered another evaluation of Reed on Sept. 16, 90 days from the June 16 evaluation by psychiatrists at Torrance State Hospital, who deemed her not competent to aid in her legal defense.
Mattis has said that even if Reed is deemed mentally competent, “It becomes a capacity issue, whether she had the capacity (the day of the alleged crime), the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct.”
"She still has not gotten anywhere close to gaining competence to stand trial," Dennehy said. "Next August is 10 months. They're supposed to do an evaluation and do a report to let us know how she's doing.
"The district attorney has the option of letting the charges stand or dropping them, since there is no statute of limitations in homicide cases. She can refile if (Reed) starts doing better," he said.
"At this point, we're still too early in the case," the attorney said. "Angie is going to let the charges ride for now."