MILTON — More than 150 musicians from six Valley school districts spent the final two days of their school week rehearsing as an ensemble to prepare for tonight’s show at the Milton Area High School.
The Susquehanna Valley Band is made up of performers from 7th to 12th grades from Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shikellamy and Warrior Run and coming together quickly has been a fun challenge, students said ahead of the honors band performance.
“It’s a big group, but it’s fun to play with a full ensemble,” Warrior Run junior Aurora Cieslukowki said. “I am the only oboe in my band, so to come here and play in a group where there are three of us, that’s so awesome.”
The band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. in Milton tonight. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens.
The collaboration of musicians and directors from a half-dozen school districts is challenging and a learning experience for those conducting and playing new songs.
“I think it’s good to learn how to communicate in a band of people that really want to be here,” said Lewisburg senior Hannah Kraus, who plays the French horn. “This is a select group and with a variety of teaching styles, it really keeps you on your toes a little bit.”
“It’s a little challenging stepping up the podium the first time and you don’t know what is going to come out the first time we play together,” said Warrior Run band director Taylor Rhodes. “But we’ve adapted pretty quickly and it usually ends really well.”
For performers like Cieslukowski and Kraus, following new directors creates a level of focus among the musicians who are learning on the go.
“You learn the little nuances of how each director directs,” Cieslukowski said. “There is a lot of preparation since it’s only two days. You have to take some time to practice on your own.”
“It’s been interesting to see the different conducting styles,” Kraus said. “You also start to see a pattern and the different tastes in much, so you start to wonder what would my horn career be like if I went to this school and played for that director.”
For someone like Rhodes, who works with what she called “a small but mighty band” at Warrior Run, having a full room of musicians presents opportunities some school directors don’t often get.
“There are parts of our band where we might only have one or two people,” she said “We come here there are 12 or 13 clarinets and eight, nine or 10 saxophones. It’s really cool to have full instrumentation and allows you to do things you might not be able to because your band is so small.”