DANVILLE — The Students Preserving Mental Health Club at Danville Area High School is hosting Hoops for Mental Health on Friday.
The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the high school gymnasium, will feature the club's team against the K-12 faculty. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
"We have twenty-five K-12 staff signed up to play in the game," said Adviser Megan Geise. "There will also be an unforgettable halftime performance with the DHS cheerleaders and staff."
All funds raised will be used to promote mental health awareness and for scholarship funds in honor of students that the district recently lost.
The concession stands will be open.