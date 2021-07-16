SELINSGROVE — Tickets are still available for Selinsgrove’s popular Hops, Vines & Wines Festival.
The event is scheduled to run from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, at the Susquehanna Valley Events Center in Selinsgrove. Tickets are still available for $50. Along with breweries, wineries and distilleries providing samples of their beverages, the festival features food and live music by the Ann Kerstetter Band. Info: “Hops, Vines & Wines — Selinsgrove Beer & Wine Festival” on Facebook or www.selinsgrovebrewfest.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM