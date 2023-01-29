Richard ‘Dick’ Hort was one of those people that knew everybody, and as an athlete, teacher, coach and official in the area since the late 1950s, the longtime Northumberland resident and 1959 Danville High graduate has been part of the fabric of the local sports scene for decades.
“We would be on the air sometimes, and I’d hear ‘hey, how’s it going,’” Shikellamy football and boys basketball broadcaster Kevin Herr, who broadcast Shikellamy football games with Hort for 20 years, said. “I’d just say, ‘sounds like Coach found another friend.’”
And that’s just how it was for Hort, there are various stories throughout the years about how Hort connected people. Hort died on Jan. 20, leaving a legacy that will impact the Valley for years.
Former Daily Item sports editor Harold Raker did a story 30 years ago about a former print press operator at the paper — James Bell of Northumberland — who loved attending high school boys basketball playoff games. According to the story from 1995, Bell loved to attend PIAA basketball games, no matter the location.
Getting somebody to travel with him was another issue. Enter Hort, who introduced Bell to Jim Gulliver of Danville, a man, according to the story, used to tell his bosses that he was leaving work early for a month to attend playoff games. If this sounds strange to you, if you didn’t get to a late-season basketball game 30 years ago an hour early, you probably weren’t getting a seat.
When Bell lamented he didn’t have anybody to attend basketball games with Hort told him, “I know a guy that just as nuts as you.”
And with that line, a basketball friendship was born.
That line also is a reflection of Hort’s personality, according to Herr. Traveling to and from Shikellamy games through the years, Herr and Hort had to ride in cars together. Herr used to get a bit upset because he drove, and Hort slept most of the way.
“I asked him, ‘Coach, it’s boring listening to scores by myself, why do you always fall asleep?’” Herr said in a phone interview on Friday morning.
Hort’s reply: “It saves me from watching you drive, Kevin.”
That old-school coach’s gruffness and sense of humor belied the football knowledge that Hort possessed. He played four years on scholarship at the University of Buffalo and the Bulls’ defensive coordinator at the time: former Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals head coach Buddy Ryan.
Herr called him John Madden-like on a local level.
“He had a unique way of describing things, but could get his knowledge across to the listener without a lot of football jargon,” Herr said.
Hort had his own phrasing, “a malfungie (a word Herr wasn’t sure how to spell)” was a mistake in line play for example.
Or when the Braves’ ran a certain play out of the Wing-T — Shikellamy has been a Wing-T team for most of the last 50 years — Hort always called it the Pottsville play.
“The Braves would run a play, and Coach would always call it the Pottsville play,” Herr said. “For years, I never knew what the Pottsville play was.”
Turned out, the Braves took a play from the Pottsville Wing-T many years ago and made it a base play in Shikellamy’s Wing-T.
Hort also came up with the best name for the Selinsgrove-Shikellamy rivalry that never caught on, “The Brawl for the Mall,” which is another thing that makes more sense 20 years ago than it does now.
Though known as a football player and coach, Hort was a great three-sport schoolboy athlete. He was a part of the Ironmen’s 1959 boys’ basketball championship team under Walter “Whitey” McCloskey, who has the Danville gymnasium named after him. That Danville team rallied for a league title, beating Milton in the second half of league play in overtime, the Black Panthers in a playoff game for the second-half title and then another OT win over Milton for the overall championship.
He also played catcher for local amateur baseball and softball teams.
“It’s been hard,” Herr said. “We spent so much time together (on Friday nights), I’m going to miss him.”
Hort is survived by his wife Erika and son, Dr. Kurtis, along with his brother R. Craig Hort.