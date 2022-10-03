LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical, a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness, was recently awarded the 5-Star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The rating is part of CMS’ Hospice Compare program that gathers data to assist families in choosing a hospice program for loved ones. The data is compiled from family and caregiver surveys.
The program measures eight key areas: Communication with family, getting timely help, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care of the patient, willingness to recommend, and rating of the Hospice provider.
Hospice of Evangelical scored well in all categories, well above the national and state average, reaching 93 percent or higher in the areas of treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, and willingness to recommend the program to others.
— THE DAILY ITEM