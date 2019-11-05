SUNBURY — UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was denied its request for tax exemption of more than $370,000 in real estate revenue because there were questions on what the use is for 20 different parcels, according to Northumberland County Solicitor Frank Garrigan.
The Clinton County Board of Assessment also denied UPMC Susquehanna's request for its hospital in Lock Haven to be tax-exempt from more than $308,000 in real estate revenue, according to county officials on Tuesday.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital, located at 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury, and the former Lock Haven Hospital, at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, were both purchased from for-profit Quorum Health by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna on Oct. 6, 2017. The property in Sunbury has been taxed since 2006 when Quorum Health, under Sunbury Hospital Corporation, purchased it from nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, according to county assessment records.
"I don't think there's a question that some of it is (eligible for tax exemption), but there was not adequate evidence about all of it," said Garrigan. "It's obvious that the hospital is being used for a hospital, but did the uses of all the parcels confirm to the exceptions?"
The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street. If the appeal was successful, the three taxing bodies would give up $371,800 in property tax revenue: $224,325 from Shikellamy School District, $74,975 from the city of Sunbury and $72,500 from Northumberland County, according to the assessment records.
To be considered a purely public charity, nonprofits must meet a five-prong test: Advance a charitable purpose; donate or render gratuitously a substantial portion of its services; benefit a substantial and indefinite class of persons who are legitimate subjects of charity; relieve the government of some burden; and operate entirely free from private profit motive.
UPMC Lock Haven
The Clinton County Board of Assessment had its own questions about whether UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven met each of the requirements, Clinton County Commissioner Chairman Robert "Pete" Smeltz said.
UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven’s exemption amount would be $308,134: $163,190 from Keystone Central School District, $72,523 from the city of Lock Haven and $72,421 from Clinton County, according to county records.
"We couldn't get a consensus that they met all those five points," said Smeltz. "Some of those were not as clear cut as it is with a church or a school. We were met with doubt and we denied that request."
UPMC Susquehanna now has 30 days from the date of the denial to appeal — Oct. 30 in Northumberland County and Oct. 31 in Clinton County.
Garrigan said he would represent Northumberland County in any appeal, but would most likely reach out to the other taxing bodies to see if they want to assist in the appeal defense.
UPMC challenged earlier this year
UPMC in February came under fire from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro when he accused UPMC of not living up to its charitable mission. He filed a petition that he eventually lost in his effort to extend the consent decrees governing the relationship between UPMC and Highmark, two of the largest health care providers and insurers in the western Pennsylvania market. The petition requests that the Court impose modifications to protect and promote the public interest by ensuring that UPMC abides by its charitable obligations to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Our petition has a simple goal: to restore fairness to the healthcare system in western Pennsylvania and promote the public interest by ensuring patient access to affordable care and facilities which they have funded through their tax dollars,” Attorney General Shapiro said at a news conference in Pittsburgh in February. “As the Chief Law Enforcement officer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, it is my constitutional mandate to ensure that charitable organizations like UPMC comply with our laws governing their conduct. We have concluded that UPMC is not fulfilling its obligation as a public charity.
"UPMC operates as a public, non-profit charitable institution in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, receiving significant public support in the form of tax benefits, donations and public financing in exchange for a legal responsibility to perform services deemed valuable to the public at large. The result of this arrangement is that UPMC saves almost $40 million dollars annually, which it would otherwise pay in property taxes to the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County – money that could be resourced to other public goods like safety, infrastructure, education, and more. Additionally, between 2005 and 2017, UPMC received a total of $1.27 billion in public and private contributions and grants to support its health care, education, and research missions," according to Shapiro's office.
“As a public charity, especially one enjoying perpetual tax-exempt status, UPMC must behave in a manner consistent with its charitable mission in all facets of its operation,” said Shapiro. “By law, it is a give-and-take relationship between UPMC and Pennsylvanians, and UPMC is taking more than its fair share from taxpayers.”
Although Shapiro lost his petition, The Associated Press in June reported that UPMC and Highmark struck a deal that "averts the looming breakup of their business relationship and prevents disruption and higher costs for some patients."