LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is treating eight COVID-19 patients for the first time in nearly two months.
The hospital announced Monday it had eight patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including three that were not fully vaccinated. Evangelical is treating three patients in its ICU, including one that was not vaccinated.
The last time Evangelical had at least eight COVID-19 patients was March 22.
Statewide, there were 907 COVID patients hospitalized across the state when the Department of Health last updated its data on Wednesday. During last week's update, Evangelical had three COVID patients.