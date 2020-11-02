Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger are both implementing some changes beginning today as the hospitals continue to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Geisinger will restore some of its visitor restrictions it put into place earlier this year, while Evangelical’s alternative testing site will move to a new location.
Evangelical COVID-19 alternative testing site will open at 1499 St. Mary St., Lewisburg, the corner of St. Mary and 15th streets, near the Central Susquehanna LPN Center.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals should first call their primary care provider to share any symptoms or concerns related to COVID-19. The physician can then determine if testing is warranted and refer to the testing site.
The new test site is a drive-through location to maximize safety. Patients will be directed to drive around the building and enter through a garage door. Staying in the car, patients will be asked a series of questions and receive any tests ordered. They will then exit, driving out of another garage door on the opposite side of the building.
Geisinger announced last week it will be “temporarily restricting routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients ... until further notice.”
According to a release from the health system, visitation for outpatient procedures, diagnostics and clinic appointments will remain the same. Adult or pediatric patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology department may have one person accompany them.
Exceptions will still allow for visitation under special situations, including:
Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors)
All patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors)
One-time “substitution” with two other visitors is permitted.
Visits should ideally be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)
Delivering mothers (one support person)
Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)
Patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors)
Patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors)
Emergency Room patients (one designated visitor)
Patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning)
“We understand it can be difficult being apart from a family member when they’re in the hospital, and having that connection is important,” Geisinger officials said in a news release.
Family and friends are encouraged to find alternatives ways of visiting, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means when possible. The hospital said it provides iPads to family members to help make communicating with them easier.
Clergy and doulas are part of the care team and not considered visitors.
COVID-positive persons or persons under investigation (PUI) end-of-life patients (medically unstable or imminently dying) may have two designated, unchanging visitors who may not switch out with other people and one-time visit from families (but allowed a second visit if death is imminent).