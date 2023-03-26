The health care industry bore the brunt of COVID-19 when the pandemic struck the U.S. in March 2020 and three years later the impact continues to cause upheavals.
From front-line workers struggling as the system was nearly overwhelmed a few times in the first year of the pandemic to issues with staffing, hospitals seemingly found ways to respond to each challenge.
Still, hospital administrators are responding to a huge economic hit taken in the wake of the worldwide pandemic.
“The pandemic has expedited the financial downward trend for all hospitals,” said Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO, said Kendra Aucker who cites a report that more than half of hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing negative operating margins.
Megan Brosious, the chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s central region, said the economic impact is among the most challenging for health care officials, second only to serving the large number of people who require medical care.
Geisinger recently reported a loss of $842 million due to rising operating expenses and plunging investments. At the same time, the health system served 1.17 million people in 2022, a 10 percent increase from the year before.
“It’s just unbelievable the cost of labor, supplies, drugs...,” said Brosious, adding inflation, staffing shortages and supply chain issues also played a part. “This industry is based on a fixed revenue model. We can’t control these cost increases.”
At Evangelical in Lewisburg, which employs about 2,000 clinical and support staff, contract labor costs skyrocketed from $290,000 in 2019 to $24.8 million at the end of June 2022. “For an organization our size, it’s unsustainable,” Aucker said.
To pare expenses, Geisinger has focused on improving operational efficiencies across the large health system which employs 20,000 at eight hospitals and more than 100 clinics.
Artificial intelligence tools are being used in a major way to reduce costs and free employees from repetitive and mundane — but necessary — tasks.
“We used to have staff in all our clinics run a report every day on patients who did not have a referral. It was very labor intensive and now there’s a bot that does that,” said Brosious. “Pre-pandemic it would have felt a little threatening to people.”
Aucker describes the challenges facing the industry as a “perfect storm that threatens our ability to deliver care.”
Challenges to hospitals’ tax-exempt status, financial practices and the market power of not-for-profit hospitals and health systems continue even as health care workers struggle to care for the sick and dying under difficult conditions in the wake of the pandemic.
Added costs of security made necessary at hospitals across the nation due to the rise in violence and aggression toward healthcare workers since the start of the pandemic and increased salaries for behavioral health service providers and others due to the labor shortage are also causing a financial strain, said Aucker.
“Pennsylvania hospitals are taking a lead in addressing challenges, but without additional support it is unclear whether many hospitals will be able to weather the financial disruption this crisis has created which could affect access to care across the commonwealth,” she said.