SUNBURY — Melissa Nolter kept cool crocheting under a tent with a fan Saturday as she sold her handmade items during the Christmas in July event at Cameron Park in Sunbury.
“This isn’t my first rodeo,” the Bloomsburg crafter said of her hobby of selling her crotchet animals at fairs throughout the region during the summer months. “This is my side hustle that spiraled out of control.”
Nearby, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare cooled off in the dunk tank, helping to raise money for the Sunbury LiteFest Committee that sponsored the event. All proceeds benefit the Santa House maintenance and holiday decorations for the city.
“I’m drinking water and hoping for a breeze,” said Evy Bartholomew who was at the all-day event with other members of Cub Scout Pack 3331 of Sunbury as temperatures and the humidity rose. The organization was promoting its acceptance of new members, both boys and girls.
Santa and Mrs. Claus showed up in mid-afternoon dressed for the hot temperatures in Hawaiian shirts and took photographs with children.
Jillian Randler and Josh Alex, of Northumberland, brought their two children, Avery, 3, and Rhys Alex, 1, to the park earlier in the morning to avoid the mid-day heat.
“There’s supposed to be a touch-a-truck (event). She had a ball at the last one we went to,” said Randler, pointing to her older child.
A minute later the DJ announced the Sunbury Fire Department touch-a-truck event was taking place behind City Hall.
“Oh good,” she said, as the family headed to the vehicles.
About 60 vendors, including food and arts and craft, were at the event. Music was provided by Galatica Sounds and members of the Moyer Institute of Dance performed.