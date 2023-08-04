SUNBURY — Peg Woodhead wanted to have her 100th birthday meal at a Sunbury establishment that she has been going to for 78 years.
The Squeeze-In.
Woodhead was the lone person inside the five-stool restaurant — friends and family watched from outside and even the patrons stopping in for food gave the 100-year-old space to enjoy her hot dog with the works.
"I love these hot dogs," she said. "I have been coming here my whole life."
Woodhead, who lives in Selinsgrove, said she lived most of her life on Front Street, in Sunbury. She said when she was asked what she wanted to eat for her birthday, she expressed her wishes to have her lunch at The Squeeze In, on Market Street, which opened in 1945.
"I am only eating one today but believe me I can eat two of them," she said. "I feel like a celebrity with all these people here but I guess at 100 it's like being a celebrity."
Mickey Funk, who works at The Squeeze In, said Woodhead is no stranger to the counter.
"I served her last year for her birthday as well," she said. "It's great to see her come in and enjoy."
Owner Chris Snyder said witnessing Woodhead coming in to eat was an amazing experience.
"This is a heartfelt moment," he said. "I am just amazed at this and I never met her before this but I am so glad I did now. I can't wait to see her back next year."
Woodhead said she has no doubt she will be back to enjoy some more hot dogs.
"Absolutely I will be back, but probably before my next birthday," she said. "When I get in the mood for a Squeeze In hot dog, I will just come and get one."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was thrilled to see Woodhead coming back to Sunbury.
"With age comes wisdom, and Peg Woodhead knows where the best spot in the world is to get a great hot dog," he said. "We sometimes take this place for granted, but many individuals have fond memories at these types of establishments. I want to wish her a happy birthday and can't wait to see her come back next year."