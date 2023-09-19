3374B850-719E-4CAB-B30C-2FC7F28CCB0D.jpeg

Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item One of the minks that escaped from a Valley fur farm Sunday is shown after it was trapped Monday. The animal was taken to the Sunbury Animal Hospital

 Francis Scarcella/The Daily Item

A hotline has been set up for Northumberland County residents to call to report a loose mink found on their property.

Following the recent release of thousands of minks from a farm in Rockefeller Township, state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) and state Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) announced the hotline.  

The Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the county chief clerk and county commissioners established the phone line, which is 570-988-4217.

If residents catch a mink in a trap, they should take the mink to Sunbury Animal Hospital, 3920 State Route 890, Sunbury.

Dead minks should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 833-742-4868 (833-PGC-HUNT) or 833-742-9453 (833-PGC-WILD).

