A hotline has been set up for Northumberland County residents to call to report a loose mink found on their property.
Following the recent release of thousands of minks from a farm in Rockefeller Township, state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) and state Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) announced the hotline.
The Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the county chief clerk and county commissioners established the phone line, which is 570-988-4217.
If residents catch a mink in a trap, they should take the mink to Sunbury Animal Hospital, 3920 State Route 890, Sunbury.
Dead minks should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 833-742-4868 (833-PGC-HUNT) or 833-742-9453 (833-PGC-WILD).