LEWISBURG — Evangelical Hospital’s Urgent Care Unit is expanding hours of service beginning this week. Urgent Care of Evangelical provides patients with walk-in, extended hour medical attention with licensed providers for a large scope of medical conditions. The facility will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Urgent Care is located at West Branch Medical Center, 7095 West Branch Highway in Lewisburg.
According to Evangelical, Urgent Care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and cost savings. Urgent Care of Evangelical is certified by the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information, visit www.evanhospital.com/urgentcare.