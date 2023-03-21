MIDDLEBURG — Fire broke out late Tuesday morning at a Franklin Township home in Snyder County causing extensive damage and displacing two residents.
Thomas Williams and Phyllis Spriggle were at the 33 Buck Drive home at about 11:30 a.m. when fire broke out in the pipe of a wood stove, Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne "Butch" Hackenberg said.
Williams tried to put the fire out but it spread to the second floor, Hackenberg said.
There were no injuries but the house had heavy fire and water damage, he said.
"There was extensive damage," said Hackenberg.
The American Red Cross was notified and is aiding the couple.
Responding to the blaze were firefighters from Middleburg, Kreamer, Beaver Springs, Mifflinburg and Shamokin Dam.
— MARCIA MOORE