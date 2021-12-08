Redistricting

HARRISBURG — A key state House committee has released its preliminary congressional map, but it wasn’t drafted by lawmakers, marking a major step forward in the redistricting process.

Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) said the House State Government Committee selected a map drawn by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt. Holt became a well-known redistricting activist a decade ago and was a plaintiff in a successful case against previous state House and Senate maps.

Grove said his panel will hold an informational hearing Thursday and a voting meeting on Monday.

“Over the last several months, advocates and everyday Pennsylvanians told us they didn’t want the process of years’ past,” Grove said in a statement. “The people of Pennsylvania asked for increased public involvement, a map that was drawn by people, not by politicians, and the opportunity to offer comment on a preliminary plan before a final vote was taken.”

New map

The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee's preliminary congressional map, released Dec. 8.

