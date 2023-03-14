LEWISBURG — A free household hazardous and agricultural waste collection event is scheduled for March 24 and 25 at Silver Moon Route 15 Flea Market.
The event, sponsored by the Union County Commissioners, Union County EMA, Silver Moon and collection company MXI, is for residential customers and farm operators in Union County — no businesses allowed. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at 150 Silvermoon Lane, Lewisburg.
Hazardous waste must be brought in containers of five gallons or less. No large drums.
Acceptable items include aerosols, paint, cleaners, solvents, batteries, flammables, insecticides, pesticides, thinners, pool chemicals, used oil, cooking grease, thermometers, lawn chemicals, automotive products, propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, photo chemicals and fluorescent bulbs.
Unacceptable items include biohazard waste, sharp syringes, explosives, tires, ammunition or DEA-regulated drugs.
This is a drive-through event. Proof of residency in Union County is required.
For more information, call 570-523-3201 or visit www.unioncountypa.org.