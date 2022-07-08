LEWISBURG — Union County Housing Authority installed new leadership during its April board meeting.
Sharon Leon was promoted to executive director and Bruce Quigley was named director of development.
Leon joined the Housing Authority in June 2017 with 20 years of experience in the human services field. She has served as deputy executive director since June 2019.
Quigley, who has served as executive director for 8 years, accepted the newly created director of development role, which will have him working as a consultant on affordable housing projects, building partnerships and relationships with other local agencies to address affordable housing needs.
The Union County Housing Authority oversees various housing programs and manages five housing sites within Union County. Recently, the Housing Authority partnered with other local agencies to host a landlord engagement event for Union and Snyder counties and is planning future educational events. Visit www.unioncountyhousingauthority.org for more information.