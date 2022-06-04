MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — The Township of Mount Carmel anticipates receiving a $300,000 housing rehabilitation grant and urges interested residents to get on the waiting list for the no-cost repairs.
Qualified residents may receive up to $50,000 for housing rehabilitation expenses and an additional $15,000 if lead-based paint hazard reduction is required. Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s call Stacy Anderson at 570-524-4491 ext. 7215.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Modifications for mobility-impaired residents are also eligible within this program. Homeowners must maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing in order for this service to be received at no cost.
“SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) manages the entire process for the homeowner,” said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program.
Provost continued, “Not only does the homeowner get necessary home repairs, but they also get the benefit of going through the process hassle-free as we manage the logistics from start to finish.”
Those who qualify must live in the township limits of Mount Carmel; own the home or have life rights to live in it; meet income qualifications based on household size; be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills; provide proof of homeowner’s insurance; and live in the home an additional five years. Additional requirements may apply.
Annual Gross Income Limits until June 14 for family sizes are: 1, $36,800; 2, $42,050; 3, $47,300; 4, $52,550; 5, $56,800; 6, $61,000; 7, $65,200; and 8, $69,400.