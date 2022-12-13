The 2021-22 Legislative Session closed on Dec. 7. There were more than 4,000 bills and 600 resolutions proposed in the state House and Senate, the two chambers that constitute Pennsylvania's General Assembly. What follows is a look back at the outcome of legislation proposed by area lawmakers.
Today, The Daily Item continues it three-day look at legislation put forth by local lawmakers during the last two years.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver
Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, a Republican, begins the 2023-24 session serving her seventh term representing the 108th Legislative District. An opportune vacancy in the state Senate may see her in a new role before long.
Culver is nominated to compete for the remaining two years of the term in the 27th Senatorial District vacated by now-former state senator and fellow Republican John Gordner. Gordner chose to become counsel to interim Senate President Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland.
The special election is Jan. 31. She'll face Democrat Patricia Lawton and Libertarian Thomas Anderson. Should Culver win and shift into the General Assembly’s upper chamber, another special election will be held to fill the resulting vacancy.
The 108th’s new look sees the district inherit all of Montour County and retain the northern half of Northumberland County. Gone are portions in southern Northumberland County, now in the 107th Legislative District, along with portions of Snyder County that now fall into the 85th Legislative District.
Culver returns to the state House on the heels of uncontested election victories in 2022. Last session, she sponsored 348 bills and resolutions, having introduced eight general bills and two resolutions as primary sponsor. Three of her bills became law.
House Bill 930 became Act 4 of 2022. She co-authored the bill with former Republican state representative David Millard. It requires that law enforcement submit DNA profiles of missing persons and unidentified decedents to Pennsylvania State Police for submission to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a nationwide clearinghouse.
“The toll on a missing person’s family and loved ones is unimaginable,” Culver said when the bill became law. “The terror they feel at hearing the news is horrific … always wondering how and where it happened, as well as where are they now haunts them. I’m so happy to see House Bill 930 signed into law (as Act 4 of 2022), especially for the families who came forward and generously shared their stories with us, which I know could not have been easy for them.”
House Bill 1182 became Act 76 of 2021. House Bill 1183 became Act 77 of 2021. The bills separately apply to barber schools and cosmetology schools, allowing up to half of their respective curriculums to be offered through remote learning. The legislation was inspired by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The laws are specific to theory-based instruction. Practical demonstrations aren’t eligible for distance education.
Culver, whose five committee appointments included the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, also successfully worked to influence how additional revenue from the state’s fireworks tax would be used to support first responders.
She amended a House bill to designate portions of Pennsylvania’s fireworks tax for financial and educational assistance. The bill didn’t move beyond the Senate, however, companion legislation added language similar to Culver’s and was ushered into law.
Rep. Kurt Masser
Rep. Kurt Masser ended the 2021-22 term by retiring from the state House after having served six two-year terms representing the 107th Legislative District.
The Republican will transition into a lobbying career as a new state representative, Republican Joanne Stehr, takes over the redrawn district — one that now encompasses most of southern Northumberland County and western Schuylkill County.
Masser maneuvered into a leadership role within the Republican Caucus, serving as caucus administrator across his last three terms in office. In his final session, he served on the Rules Committee and the Committee on Committees.
Masser sponsored 57 different bills and resolutions in 2021-22, having introduced 17 general bills as primary sponsor. Two measures passed through to the Senate. Neither became law. The rest died in the House.
Several of Masser’s proposals sought to ease regulations for the restaurant and tavern industries. He’s a restaurant owner himself. One of his bills that made it to the Senate proposed to make permanent a now-expired COVID-era exception that had allowed the sale of cocktails to-go. His wasn’t the only proposal put forward in the General Assembly but none found success.
The second of his measures to be voted out of the House was part of a four-bill package addressing elder abuse — a package that included a proposal from Masser’s one-time legislative neighbor, Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108. Masser’s bill proposed to allow residents of long-term care facilities, or their guardians, to permanently install and utilize video surveillance devices in their rooms under specific guidelines.
Other legislative proposals by Masser sought to allow local police to use radar to monitor speeding, increase the share of Realty Transfer Tax revenues devoted to the Pennsylvania Housing and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund for affordable housing and home modifications, and allow county correctional officers to carry OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray, or pepper spray.