Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.