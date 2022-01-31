Wednesday is Groundhog Day and for a brief few hours, the nation will turn its eyes to western Pennsylvania in hopes the state's resident weather prognosticator predicts an early spring.
Famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction at Gobbler's Knob just after sunrise. If he sees his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, so the legend goes, we'll see an early spring.
There are live options for watching Punxsutawney Phil from home.
For people looking to tune in via television, they can check out PCN's broadcast on their channel live, or on its live stream at pcntv.com. The Daily Item will also have a live stream at dailyitem.com.
There will also be a live stream from the Visit PA website, as well as a simultaneous stream on its YouTube channel starting at 7:15 a.m.