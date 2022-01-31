Groundhog Day

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

 Barry Reeger

Wednesday is Groundhog Day and for a brief few hours, the nation will turn its eyes to western Pennsylvania in hopes the state's resident weather prognosticator predicts an early spring.

Famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction at Gobbler's Knob just after sunrise. If he sees his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, so the legend goes, we'll see an early spring.

There are live options for watching Punxsutawney Phil from home.

For people looking to tune in via television, they can check out PCN's broadcast on their channel live, or on its live stream at pcntv.com. The Daily Item will also have a live stream at dailyitem.com.

There will also be a live stream from the Visit PA website, as well as a simultaneous stream on its YouTube channel starting at 7:15 a.m.

