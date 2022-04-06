LEWISBURG — Six “old friends” who graduated from Bucknell University in 1982 came together Tuesday to celebrate and remember their contribution to Lewisburg borough.
Randy Cassidy, Brian Hassinger, Ben Brungraber Jr., Jim Muffly, and Pat McNierney took park in an intimate 40th rededication of Hufnagle Foot Bridge over Bull Run Creek near Cherry Street in Lewisburg.
The bridge was designed and built by students of former Bucknell professor Robert L. “Ben” Brungraber’s Civil Engineering Design class in honor of former Lewisburg Police Chief Gordon A. Hufnagle. Hufnagle drowned while saving lives during the 1972 flood following Hurricane Agnes fifty years ago this year.
Brungraber, 93, also was in attendance, coming from Spring Lake, N.J.
Hassinger explained the bridge was built to sustain future floods. He said the bridge is “meant to rise and pivot” should it be flooded.
According to the original press release published 40 years ago, the bridge was patterned by Cassidy and Hassinger after Ithiel Towne’s old covered bridge design with its lattice-like truss.
Hassinger said he is “fairly local,” coming from Reading. Cassidy came from Utah and McNierney from New York City.
”I love the bridge because it is dedicated to Gordon Hufnagle,” former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said. “He was a great chief and all of the kids knew and loved him.”
Wagner said Hufnagle was a “hero who lost his life to save residents during the Agnes Flood of 1972.” She said she is happy he continues to be remembered and honored.
Lewisburg’s current Mayor Kendy Alvarez said “this community reflects not only on what happened then (during Agnes), but how we interact with waterways and flood plans.”
Alvarez said the foot bridge rededication is one of several events happening in 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes and “to remember the past and reimagine our future.”
The original release said the older Brungraber supervised the project along with his son. It said the bridge approximately weighs eight tons and is 46.5 feet long.
Originally, the price tag for the bridge was a staggering $35,000 dollars. With the help of local businesses, that was reduced to $5,000.
The project was not without faults. The original release stated at one point during early stage of construction, Hassinger and Cassidy were injured when one side of the span fell on them, resulting in hospital time.
Brungraber said he has not been back to Lewisburg in several years.
According to the senior Brungraber, he has no family in town and retired from Bucknell in 1991 at age 62.
Born in 1929, Brungraber’s father was an auto mechanic. His mother was an educator in Ovid, Michigan. Brungraber said his mother was briefly a school principal who later contracted “undulant fever” before departing that role.
Brungraber kept a “small consulting firm” after leaving Bucknell, he said, before this recent visit back to Lewisburg.
He joked the student who made the sign on the bridge originally dedicating it received a “complete set of tools he got to keep (for the sign)” as a gift.
“I’m very impressed and very happy,” Brungraber said. He said he was glad to see many familiar faces.
Brungraber said he was not doing anything too strenuous while visiting but echoed he was glad to see former students.