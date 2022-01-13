LEWISBURG — Workers are in their sixth month of a three-part restoration and rehabilitation of Lewisburg’s downtown park system with plenty left to do.
The mixed use path restoration project is a multi-million dollar project, according to Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert. He said $1.1 million is going into construction and the rest for engineering and permitting.
The project has been ongoing for a solid six months, and in design and development for “at least two years,” according to Lowthert. Hufnagle Park is the first implementation of the Bull Run Master Site Plan.
The project has three components, including creating a play area to encourage kids to explore nature.
Lowthert said it is “going to be more of a nature-focused play area with logs, rocks, areas where kids can explore nature and have that sort of interaction with it rather than being more of a formalized, plastic-type playground.”
A portion of the park will include stream access with what the borough is calling “dissipation boulders,” which Lowthert said will help manage water flow during flooding periods.
“They’re going to be great stepping or sitting stones for kids. We really encourage them to get down and actively play in the creek area,” he said.
The area will be built in the southern end of Kidsburg where the old yellow and green playground equipment used to be.
Work is also being done to restore the floodplains. Lowthert said the floodplain used to be lower and wider. He said the changes are creating more holding capacity within the creek channel for when there are flood events. It will also return the floodplain to a more natural state to encourage animals to come back into it.
Another component of the project extends the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from where it ends on Market Street to S. Sixth Street.
Workers are also constructing a permanent bathroom in Hufnagle Park where port-a-potties previously were located. It is being funded with COVID funds from a Community Development Block Grant.
“It will provide a sanitary restroom facility and an exterior hand-washing facility for people who are in the park or at the playground so they have a place to come use the restrooms and wash their hands,” said Lowthert.
He said it was a complicated project because the borough had to get water and sewer accessibility from South Fifth Street underneath the railroad tracks next to the borough building which, he said, was the most cost-effective way to make that happen.
“It’s overall about a $1.4 million project,” Lowthert said. $1 million came from PennDOT, $250,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and $100,000 from Department of Community and Economic Development through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. He said PennDOT will keep a portion of their grant money to cover a full-time inspector costs which take place on the job.
“The borough is not going to see that full million, but we’ll see a good chunk of that towards the project.” Lowthert said. He noted the borough will be handling permitting and engineering costs and that the grant money is being used for construction on the new restroom facilities.
Lowthert said the borough would be covering likely 10% of the engineering costs associated with the project.
Other projects
PlayWorld is donating equipment for the new “destination park” which is expected to be constructed sometime in spring
The buildout is being handled entirely by PlayWorld but Lowthert said the borough will be assisting as needed. He said the borough is not exactly aware what the price tag is since it’s a donation but “it is easily hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Playworld donated the playground as a “thank you” to first responders who helped put out a fire at their Lewisburg facility in 2021, and in an effort to “encourage outdoor recreation.”
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said outdoor recreation is not a new issue for the region. She said Lewisburg had made significant commitments to their parks infrastructure.
“Having PlayWorld as a partner right in our backyard makes it easy for us to focus on the play portion of the ‘Live, Work, Play’ in the Susquehanna River Valley,” said Alvarez.
Lowthert said the borough will be paying for the relocation of the red and silver playground equipment to St. Anthony Street Park out of the general fund.